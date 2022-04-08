Kylie Jenner Attends First Major Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Though Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to a baby boy in February, skipped the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on April 7, the beauty mogul was spotted inside the event.

Kylie Jenner rises back to the spotlight and shines at her first big red carpet event since giving birth to baby No. 2.

Though she skipped the red carpet at The Kardashians premiere in Hollywood on April 7, an eyewitness spotted the Kylie Cosmetics mogul arriving to the screening in a white ensemble. A second source also tells E! News that Kylie "briefly" attended the show's after-party later that night.

Kylie welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February, initially naming the baby boy Wolf Webster. By March 21, she wrote on her Instagram story, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."

She further explained, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

While she has yet to announce the new name of her 2-month-old son, Kylie did touch on her life as a mom-of-two in an Instagram Story last month.

"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy," Kylie, who is also mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, shared the video. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

Saying it's "okay not to be okay," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum continued, "Once I realized that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy' and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth."

Since her candid post, she's been showing fans her postnatal recovery, sharing her workout routine and showing off a new style that embraces black leather.

Instagram/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A source told E! News in March that Kylie is slowly feeling like herself again after welcoming her new baby.

"Kylie is doing really well and is happy to be out and about again" the insider shared. "She feels relieved to be able to feel comfortable leaving the house again and get back to some sort of normalcy."

And keep scrolling to see all of the pics from The Kardashians premiere.

