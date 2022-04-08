Kylie Jenner Attends First Major Event Since Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner TEASE New Show at Hulu Premiere

Kylie Jenner rises back to the spotlight and shines at her first big red carpet event since giving birth to baby No. 2.

Though she skipped the red carpet at The Kardashians premiere in Hollywood on April 7, an eyewitness spotted the Kylie Cosmetics mogul arriving to the screening in a white ensemble. A second source also tells E! News that Kylie "briefly" attended the show's after-party later that night.

Kylie welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February, initially naming the baby boy Wolf Webster. By March 21, she wrote on her Instagram story, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."

She further explained, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

While she has yet to announce the new name of her 2-month-old son, Kylie did touch on her life as a mom-of-two in an Instagram Story last month.

"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy," Kylie, who is also mom to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, shared the video. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."