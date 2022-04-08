Why Pete Davidson Didn’t Walk the Red Carpet With Kim Kardashian at Hulu Premiere

Having trouble keeping up with Kim Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson? Well, the reality star herself is here to help!
The SKIMS mogul and her family were out in full force on April 7 at the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians, where Kim exclusively caught up with E! News to chat about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.
When asked if there was any hesitation about exposing their love story publicly, Kim was honest.
"Absolutely," she told E! News' Daily Pop. "I didn't want to meet someone, go on a date, and then talk about it on the show."
Pete, who was in attendance at the premiere, didn't walk the carpet with Kim. It turns out that was by design.
"He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kim told E! News. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."
She joked that he was "hiding" but added that Pete is "so supportive" of her.
Pete, who started dating Kim late last year, was also in attendance at the screening alongside his girlfriend's sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as members of the Kardashians' inner circle, including Scott Disick, Travis Barker and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.
The family's big night out comes just a day after Kim shared more about her romance with Pete, telling journalist Robin Roberts in an ABC News special that she's "very happy and very content" at this point in her life.
"I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure," she said. "And I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them."
Kim's family also gave Pete their seal of approval during the televised special, with mom Kris Jenner calling him "a really nice guy."
On the red carpet, Kim also talked about her relationship with her fashionista daughter, North West. When asked if the eight-year-old would approve of her mom's look, Kim was skeptical.
"I left the house in sweats so she hasn't seen it. She'll judge," Kim told E! News' Daily Pop. "She'll probably be like 'Ew, what are you wearing?' She'll have something to say. But you know what, she has her style and I have my style. Let me be me. I'll let you be you. That's kind of the approach I take with my kids."
We hope Pete is ready for fashion critiques.
