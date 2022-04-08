Why Pete Davidson Didn’t Walk the Red Carpet With Kim Kardashian at Hulu Premiere

Watch : Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Inner Circle

Having trouble keeping up with Kim Kardashian's whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson? Well, the reality star herself is here to help!

The SKIMS mogul and her family were out in full force on April 7 at the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians, where Kim exclusively caught up with E! News to chat about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

When asked if there was any hesitation about exposing their love story publicly, Kim was honest.

"Absolutely," she told E! News' Daily Pop. "I didn't want to meet someone, go on a date, and then talk about it on the show."

Pete, who was in attendance at the premiere, didn't walk the carpet with Kim. It turns out that was by design.

"He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kim told E! News. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."

She joked that he was "hiding" but added that Pete is "so supportive" of her.

Pete, who started dating Kim late last year, was also in attendance at the screening alongside his girlfriend's sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as members of the Kardashians' inner circle, including Scott Disick, Travis Barker and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.