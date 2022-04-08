See Lupita Nyong’o as a Bridesmaid in Her Stylist’s Unforgettable Miami Wedding

Watch : Lupita Nyong'o Praises the Badass Women in Her Life

Lupita Nyong'o traded in her river stone necklace from Wakanda for a bridesmaid's dress made for Miami.

The Black Panther star attended her stylist Micaela Erlanger's wedding on April 6 as one of her eight bridesmaids. Lupita posted photos of the special event on Instagram, writing, "An unforgettable, dreamy, glamorous and wonderful weekend celebrating one of my favorite humans. And I got to be her bridesmaid!"

She added that Micaela (who also styles Constance Wu, Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige) wore "not 1, not 2, but 3 fabulous custom @Prada looks, like only @Micaela could do."

In the photos, Lupita was seen surrounded by the newlyweds, bridesmaids and groomsmen. The bridesmaids wore mint dresses in various textures and shapes, with Lupita wearing a sparkling version. She also posed at the party with rapper Common, who is also one of Micaela's celeb clients.

Mother nature crashed the wedding, raining on everyone in attendance. In a video reel posted to her Instagram, Lupita showed that although the rain made an unexpected appearance, it could never ruin the fun.