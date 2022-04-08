Exclusive

Kris Jenner Reveals What She Told Kourtney Kardashian Before Her Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

Mother know best—so, leave it to Kris Jenner have some words of wisdom for Kourtney Kardashian when she first found out about her daughter's Las Vegas wedding plans with Travis Barker.

By Gabrielle Chung Apr 08, 2022 2:20 AMTags
Red CarpetInterviewsExclusivesKris JennerKardashiansCelebrities
Watch: Kris Jenner Literally Does EVERYTHING!

Forget unconscious uncoupling, Kris Jenner is all about getting "practice married."

The momager exclusively chatted with E! News' Daily Pop about Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding with fiancé Travis Barker during the premiere of The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Hollywood on April 7, sharing that she "did know" about the surprise nuptials ahead of time.

Jokingly referring to the ceremony, which was performed without a marriage license, as getting "practice married," Kris recalled telling Kourtney when she first heard of her daughter's wedding plans, "Hey honey, live your life."

The 66-year-old also joked that Kourtney is "coining a new phrase" with her recent walk down the aisle with the Blink-182 drummer, adding, "You never know what's gonna happen."

As for whether or not the ceremony was captured for reality TV cameras, Kris teased, "We make it worth the wait."

photos
Kris Jenner's Cutest Moments With Her Grandkids

The Kardashians is slated to hit Hulu on April 14—more than a year after the family announced that they will be ending their first reality showKeeping Up With the Kardashians, following 20 seasons. At the time, Kim said in a statement, "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She added, "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

In December, Keeping Up With the Kardashians took voted the Best Reality Show of 2021 at E!'s People's Choice Awards. Speaking to fans, Kim called the experience of shooting the show an "incredible 14-year ride."

"All of the memories we have can never be replaced," she said during her acceptance speech. "We started the show with an idea of bringing our crazy family into your homes, and we could not have imagined that it would have lasted this long."

Added Khloe, "Everyone who has supported us, old and new—we read the comments, we see the social posts, and it's awesome."

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor In Paradise Is Coming Back For More Fun in the Sun

2

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

3
Exclusive

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, April 8 at 11 a.m. for much more of our interviews and exclusive behind the scenes access with the Kardashian-Jenners.

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor In Paradise Is Coming Back For More Fun in the Sun

2

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

3
Exclusive

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer Will Make Your Jaw Drop

4

See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere

5

Demi Moore, Emma Heming and All the Family Supporting Bruce Willis

Latest News

See Lupita Nyong’o as a Bridesmaid in Her Stylist’s Miami Wedding

Pete Davidson Supports Kim Kardashian at Kardashians Premiere

See All the Stars at The Kardashians Premiere

Exclusive

Kris Jenner Reveals What She Told Kourtney Before Vegas Wedding

Sephora Spring Savings Event: 15 Products Worth the Splurge

Exclusive

How Kourtney & Travis Barker's Families Feel About Their Vegas Wedding

See Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's First Night Looks