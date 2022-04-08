Sephora Spring Savings Event: 15 Products That Are Totally Worth the Splurge

Treat yourself to big-ticket items from brands like NuFace, Dyson, Augustinus Bader, Shani Darden and more.

By Emily Spain Apr 08, 2022
In case you missed it, Sephora's Spring Savings Event is on!

Starting today, all membership tiers have access to the sale, which means you can score up to 20% off your purchase with code: SAVESPRING through 4/11. Plus, enjoy same-day delivery, curbside pickup options or score free shipping with code: FREESHIP.

Since there are so many incredible brands and products to choose from at Sephora, we've been sharing our top sale picks across categories like skincare and haircare. And today, we rounded up 15 big-ticket items that you'll definitely want to splurge on during the savings event. 

Scroll below to check out the skincare gadgets, cult-favorite serums, fragrances and more beauty must-haves that are worth every penny!

Sephora’s Spring Savings Sale 2022 Is Here—Beauty Insiders Can Take Up to 20% Off Just About Everything

Vegamour GRO Volumizing Lash Serum

Lash serums can be pricey, so stock up on them while there's a discount. Vegamour's plant-based GRO Volumizing Lash Serum aims to grow longer and thicker looking lashes in "as soon as 4-6 weeks."

$80
Sephora

GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator

If you want to really glow, look no further than this dual-action exfoliator, inspired by professional microdermabrasion treatments. The marshmallow-like formula is infused with microexfoliating crystals, Australian kakadu plum and glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells to reveal smoother, more radiant skin.

$125
Sephora

NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device

If you've had the NuFace Trinity on your wishlist, this is your sign to treat yourself! The TikTok-approved beauty gadget is powered by microcurrent technology to contour skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

$339
Sephora

Shani Darden Retinol Reform

This celebrity-approved retinol and AHA serum is a must. It works to improve the look of fine lines, brighten skin and protect from environmental aggressors like pollution. Unlike other retinol products, this one features time-release, encapsulated retinol to minimize irritation.

$88
Sephora

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush

Get a salon-quality blow out from the comfort of your own home thanks to the T3 AireBrush! Create a custom experience with three interchangeable brush heads and several heat and speed combinations.

$180
Sephora

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

Leave a memorable impression with this beloved unisex Tom Ford fragrance. It offers a warm and spicy blend of notes like rich spices, vanilla and tobacco flower.

$163-$375
Sephora

Josie Maran 100 percent Pure Argan Oi

We are obsessed with this multi-purpose oil! Made with 100% pure Argan oil, it can be used to hydrate and nourish skin, hair and nails.

$49-$96
Sephora

Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation

Even with the discount, this foundation is pricey, but it's one of the best foundations on the market. Loved by celebrities and makeup artists, Koh Gen Do's Aqua Foundation leaves skin looking supple and glowy like no other. It's one of those products everyone has to try at least once in their life.

$77
Sephora

PMD Personal Microderm Pro

No need to leave the house for microdermabrasion treatments when you can do it at home in half the time and for half the cost. Using vacuum suction, this must-have beauty gadget works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores.

$199
$179
Sephora

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8® Face Moisturizer

Packed with natural amino acids and high-grade vitamins and molecules, this cult-favorite cream not only seeks to hydrate and nourish skin, but it can also help with discoloration.

$175-$280
Sephora

LightStim Lightstim® for Acne

This FDA-cleared device uses blue and red wavelengths to treat and prevent mild acne in addition to helping calm redness. 

$169
Sephora

Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Cream Highlighter

This tinted cream highlighter is worth every penny! It's infused with hyaluronic acid, jojoba seed oil and caper extract to nourish skin while providing a stunning glow. Warning: You will get tons of compliments on your skin.

$75
Sephora

Dyson Corrale™ Hair Straightener

Although the iconic Dyson AirWrap is sold out at Sephora, you can still treat yourself to some Dyson magic with the brand's Corrale™ Hair Straightener. It has all of the bells and whistles one could hope for in a straightener. Most importantly, it offers up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling.

$499
Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Illicit Green Eau de Parfum

With notes of black coffee, green mandarin and creamy fig, this fan-favorite fragrance will leave you feeling energized and confident with every spritz.

$78-$115
Sephora

Dame Products Arc G-Spot Vibrator

Did you know Sephora sells vibrators? Well, you do now. We recommend Dame's Arc G-Spot Vibrator. It can be used for internal or external exploration and provides users a customized experience thanks to five patterns and intensities.

$115
Sephora

Still in the mood to shop? Check out our Sephora Spring Savings Event skincare picks!

