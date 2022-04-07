How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Families Really Feel About Their Vegas Wedding

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS

Practice makes perfect.

At least, that's the motto Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker adopted when they walked down the aisle in Las Vegas on April 4. Although the pair were not able to obtain an official marriage license before their surprise ceremony, a source close to Kourtney exclusively tells E! News, "They didn't want to wait another second."

"They were having a fun night in Vegas, letting loose and figured why not do it there?" the source said. "They tried to get a license and when they couldn't, they already had their plan and didn't let it stop them."

According to the insider, Kourtney and Travis' families have been supportive of the couple and their move to say "I do"—both in Vegas and at a formal wedding in the future.

"They all know that they will be having a real wedding soon enough and that this was a warm up for the real thing," the insider shared. "Kourtney and Travis have merged their families together and the kids are supportive as well."