Amy Schumer Addresses Claim She Stole Oscars Joke About Leonardo DiCaprio

Watch : Amy Schumer Reflects on Will Smith's Slap: "Really Upsetting"

Amy Schumer says the joke was not snatched.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, the Life & Beth star responded to claims that one of her jokes during the 2022 Oscars monologue was stolen from Twitter during her appearance on

"OK. Well, I would like to say, I haven't personally been on Twitter," Schumer said per Variety. "I've had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don't start thievery."

The zinger in question is a roast on Leonardo DiCaprio: "He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends."

Viewers flocked to social media to accuse Amy of stealing the joke form a viral tweet posted in December 2021. The tweet reads: "Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends."