The Boys' Chace Crawford Teases "Weird" Season 3

Watch : Chace Crawford Talks "Gossip Girl" Reboot & "The Boys"

Chace Crawford says we haven't seen anything yet.

The actor, who plays The Deep on Prime Video's outlandish superhero series The Boys, is telling fans to brace for more weirdness than ever before. So much so, he texted new co-star Jensen Ackles about making other career plans.

"I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message," Ackles said to Crawford at this year's SXSW Festival. "And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this.'"

"I think I did send that," Crawford admitted.

No wonder he was worried: the teaser for season three of The Boys features The Deep having sex while staring into the eyes of an octopus. Hey, nothing like going out with a bang!

At least Crawford has Ackles to join him for the ride. Ackles, who appeared on all 15 seasons of Supernatural, plays Soldier Boy, a hero from the World War II era.