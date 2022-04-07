The Boys' Chace Crawford Teases "Weird" Season 3

Chace Crawford says we haven't seen anything yet.
The actor, who plays The Deep on Prime Video's outlandish superhero series The Boys, is telling fans to brace for more weirdness than ever before. So much so, he texted new co-star Jensen Ackles about making other career plans.
"I remember reading that stuff [in the script] and you sent me a text message," Ackles said to Crawford at this year's SXSW Festival. "And I have to go find it, but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this.'"
"I think I did send that," Crawford admitted.
No wonder he was worried: the teaser for season three of The Boys features The Deep having sex while staring into the eyes of an octopus. Hey, nothing like going out with a bang!
At least Crawford has Ackles to join him for the ride. Ackles, who appeared on all 15 seasons of Supernatural, plays Soldier Boy, a hero from the World War II era.
"It was odd being the new kid on the block but pretending to be the old guy who's been there the longest," Ackles said at SXSW. "That was cool and interesting and unique, but it also brought an interesting dynamic with the other [characters] having grandpa show up, so to speak. And it definitely lends itself to some odd scenes and dialogue."
Ackles isn't the only newcomer for season three, Miles Gaston Villanueva and Laurie Holden also join the fray, as Supersonic and Crimson Countess, respectively.
The season promises to be a big one for Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, who appears to obtain superpowers. It sets up a likely clash between Butcher and Homelander (Antony Starr), but Urban warns there could be more than meets the eye.
"In order to defeat the monster, do you become the monster?," Urban asked at SXSW. "And I think that's one of the cool things about this season is every character is faced with that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross in order to achieve what they want to achieve? For all the characters on the show, it creates a conflict and it's fun to see who actually ends up on whose side."
See who aligns with who—and whether or not Chace Crawford will still have a career!—when season three of The Boys premieres June 3 on Prime Video.