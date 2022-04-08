Julianne Hough Shares Her Favorite Jewelry Gifts for Any Occasion

We interviewed Julianne Hough because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand she is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to gift giving, you can never go wrong with jewelry.

So says Julianne Hough who is always looking for heartfelt, meaningful presents to give to family and close friends when it matters most.

"I think jewelry gifts are thoughtful for any occasion because they are staple pieces that represent a special moment in time," the Dancing With the Stars pro told E! News. "You can always look back on them to commemorate an experience and a memory."

Julianne is particularly a fan of Kendra Scott and her designs. Last month, the actress attended the inaugural Dream to Venture event, an evening filled with inspiring content shining a spotlight on the path to becoming a woman in entrepreneurship.