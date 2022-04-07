We’ve Got Premiere Dates for The Bachelorette & Your Other Summer Favorites

Summer is almost here—time to stay inside with the AC blasting and your favorite TV shows blaring!

Thankfully, this summer has an amazing lineup with fan favorites (and soon-to-be favorites) that will help you beat the heat.

Mark your calendars and set your DVRs because July 11 is going to be a good one. First and foremost, The Bachelorette will return to ABC with a ground-breaking new season. That's right, season 19 will feature not one, but two leading ladies: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

With double the bachelorettes, double the love, and inevitably double the drama, could this be the most dramatic season in Bachelor Nation history? A girl can dream! 

But that's not all. Following the reality dating series, comes the series premiere of Claim to Fame, featuring Kevin Jonas and none other than the bonus Jonus himself, Frankie Jonas

The new series will "challenge 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune," according to the show's description. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective as they compete to win $100,000. 

Well, color us intrigued! 

From The Bachelorette to The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart, scroll through to check out the premiere dates of all the shows you won't want to miss!

Paramount+
Ghislaine - Partner in Crime (Paramount+) - April 7

Four-hour documentary series Ghislaine - Partner in Crime, which explores the life of Ghislaine Maxwell, premieres April 7.  

Netflix
Élite (Netflix) - April 8

We'll be heading back to school soon, as Élite season five hits Netflix on April 8.

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) - April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with new episodes this April.

GISELLE HERNANDEZ/Paramount+
iCarly (Paramount+) - April 8

iCarly returns with Miranda Cosgrove April 8 on Paramount+.

Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - April 15

The new Netflix drama debuts in April.

Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME
The First Lady (Showtime) - April 17

Showtime's series about former U.S. first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt—played by Viola DavisMichelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, respectively—is inaugurated on April 17.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

Paramount+
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+) - April 20

The Real World Homecoming is heading to New Orleans on April 20.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) - April 21

Season two of The Flight Attendant will take flight in April.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset (Netflix) - April 22

The Oppenheim Group returns to the office for season five on April 22.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

FOX
Duncanville (Fox) - May 1

Duncanville, featuring the voice of Amy Poehler, premieres May 1 on Fox.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
ZIWE (Showtime) - May 1

Season two of ZIWE will arrive in May.

Ben Blackall/Netflix
The Circle (Netflix) - May 4

The popular reality series returns for its fourth season in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 5

Peacock's star-studded comedy series Girls5eva returns for a second season on May 5.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

