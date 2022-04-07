Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She's More Nervous to Perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards Than to Co-Host

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini Gushes Over TikTok With Dolly Parton

Even big music stars like Kelsea Ballerini still get butterflies.

When it comes to co-hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie on April 11, the country music singer confessed she's more nervous about performing at the show.

"What I'm supposed to be good at is singing, so I have a lot more pressure on myself to perform well because that's my job. And I'm like, ‘If I mess up reading a prompter, that's not what I'm great at, so that's okay,'" she revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on April 7. "So, I feel a little bit less pressure with the talking part. It's the singing part that I'm like, ‘If I mess that up, then I'm firing myself.'"

Luckily, her husband, musician Morgan Evans, will be backstage, supporting her throughout her big night.

"He's very steady, he's very calm, and I'm like the Energizer bunny. I'm like always like, ‘Ah, what's next,'" she said. "He's very good at keeping me steady. Especially on a night like Monday, it's gonna be needed."