Bachelor In Paradise Is Coming Back For More Fun in the Sun

Being a member of Bachelor Nation is a full-time job.

Bachelor In Paradise, the saucy summer spectacle featuring all of your favorite—and maybe some of your least favorite—cast members from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has been renewed for season eight, ABC announced April 7.

"Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love," the network promised. "They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Sounds like we're getting some Bachelor In Paradise veterans in the mix! And hey, the show does have a history of its cast members finding love—just look at last season!

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, who got engaged at the end of season seven, are still together. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt also took the big leap and remain a couple.