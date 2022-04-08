Watch the Before the 90 Days Cast Call Out Ella for Cheating on Johnny

Watch : 90 Day Fiance Cast Goes in on Ella for Cheating: Exclusive

Ella Johnson is in the hot seat...

And things aren't looking pretty for her. During season five of Before the 90 Days, Ella revealed that she cheated on her long-distance love Johnny Chao while he was stuck in China due to COVID-19 restrictions. And now, in an exclusive peek at part two of the series' reunion, the cast members are speaking up about what they think about the affair.

"I need it to be known," Ella says, trying to explain herself. "My love language is touch and two years is a really long time to have to wait."

Then Memphis butts in. "Then you shouldn't be in a long-distance relationship if you're that vulnerable," she says, "and don't put yourself in that situation. Me and [Moknii Hamza], you know, we have been away from each other for a long time, just like you. You have to do little things like the sexy time stuff to try to like keep that going because temptation is a you-know-what."