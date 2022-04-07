Shahs of Sunset on "Indefinite Pause" After 9 Seasons

Watch : "Shahs of Sunset" Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth

Shahs of Sunset may be saying goodbye.

The Bravo series is on "indefinite pause," a source told E! News on April 7. Shahs—which follows a group of Persian-American friends living in Los Angeles—was never formally renewed after season nine concluded in August 2021.

The show first premiered in 2012 and originally starred Reza Farahan, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Sammy Younai, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Mike Shouhed and Mercedes "MJ" Javid. Soltan Rahmati departed after Shahs' sixth season, and Younai after the first, though he later returned in a "friend of" role. The rest of the OGs retained their status as full-time cast members throughout Shahs' entire run.

Over the years, they were joined by additional stars Lilly Ghalichi, Asifa Mirza and Shervin Roohparvar, along with Destiney Rose and Nema Vand, who appeared on the on Shahs' latest season.

News of the show's pause comes three days after reports surfaced about Shouhed being arrested and booked on a felony charge.