Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Critical Comment Telling Her to "Stop With the Bangs"

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is not worried about the shady comments about her new hairstyle. Keep scrolling to see what she had to tell one fan.

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 07, 2022 8:56 PMTags
HairCelebritiesSelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Watch: Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

Chrishell Stause is washing those negative comments right out of her hair.
 
After the Selling Sunset star posted a photo of her April 7 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Instagram, a fan left a comment criticizing Chrishell's new bangs. 

"Love you but stop with the bangs and show your own beautiful hair," the Internet warrior wrote, to which the reality TV star, 40, replied, "I will just do what I feel like when the mood strikes. Thanks tho." 

Chrishell debuted her new fringe benefits—which she credited to hairstylist Bradley Leake—on Instagram March 6. 

"Ok many of you have asked me about the bangs," she wrote alongside a series of pics of her new ‘do. "Are they real..?"

While admitting that the pieces were fake because she was "just testing it out," the real estate agent added that now she's "committed" to keeping the look. 

This isn't the first time Chrishell's tresses have shocked fans.

photos
Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Buys $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Home: Go Inside

Last year, she walked the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards with a new brunette hairstyle. While the darker shade had fans speechless, she later admitted that it was just a wig.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer Will Make Your Jaw Drop

2

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

3
Exclusive

RHOBH's Crystal Talks Shocking Season 12 Trailer & More Drama

"Always the same is boring," she wrote on her Instagram Story. She also shared a picture of the brunette wig on the ground while admitting that she may make the transformation permanent in the future. 

"Definitely will be going back to my roots at some point," Chrishell said of her natural hue. "But for now we just toned down the front & would need to do it gradually. Always fun to change it up!"

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer Will Make Your Jaw Drop

2

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

3
Exclusive

RHOBH's Crystal Talks Shocking Season 12 Trailer & More Drama

4

Ireland Baldwin Calls Out Haters Who Are "Obsessed With My Father"

5

Meghan Markle Mourns Death of Friend Oli Juste

Latest News

Bachelor In Paradise is Coming Back For More Fun in The Sun

Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts & More Celebs Have This Jacket

Shahs of Sunset on "Indefinite Pause" After 9 Seasons

Chrishell Stause Replies to Fan Telling Her to "Stop With the Bangs"

See the Drama-Filled Selling Sunset Season 5 Trailer

Exclusive

The Heartwarming Story Behind Avril Lavigne’s 5-Carat Engagement Ring

13 Things From Goop's $123,000 Mother's Day Gift Guide We'd Buy