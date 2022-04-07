Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Critical Comment Telling Her to "Stop With the Bangs"

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

Chrishell Stause is washing those negative comments right out of her hair.



After the Selling Sunset star posted a photo of her April 7 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Instagram, a fan left a comment criticizing Chrishell's new bangs.

"Love you but stop with the bangs and show your own beautiful hair," the Internet warrior wrote, to which the reality TV star, 40, replied, "I will just do what I feel like when the mood strikes. Thanks tho."

Chrishell debuted her new fringe benefits—which she credited to hairstylist Bradley Leake—on Instagram March 6.

"Ok many of you have asked me about the bangs," she wrote alongside a series of pics of her new ‘do. "Are they real..?"

While admitting that the pieces were fake because she was "just testing it out," the real estate agent added that now she's "committed" to keeping the look.

This isn't the first time Chrishell's tresses have shocked fans.