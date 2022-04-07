Christine Quinn Has a New Ally in Selling Sunset's Season 5 Trailer

The Selling Sunset trailer is proof that season five is proof the Oppenheim Group is more competitive than the L.A. real estate market.
In the preview released April 7, Netflix reveals that Mary Fitzgerald has been promoted to a managerial position, effectively making her the boss of Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith and... Christine Quinn. This doesn't bode well with Christine, to say the least.
In her new role, Mary warns Christine, "If you want to be a part of the brokerage, you need to stop disrespecting the other agents," to which the mom of 11-month-old Christian Georges Dumontet replies, "I have never once instigated a situation."
While the other women would likely disagree, there's one new agent that's on team Christine: Chelsea Lazkani.
The British-Nigerian luxury realtor cozies up to the self-proclaimed villain, who says that "these bitches aren't ready, because we're about to take over."
And Chelsea is fully on-board, calling her and Christine the "Black and blonde Barbie."
Meanwhile, another agent's position is at risk, as Chelsea negotiates a deal with Jason. Per their agreement, if one of Chelsea's client buys a home, she gets a desk at the Oppenheim Group, with Mary warning, "If you come in, someone else has to go."
Selling Sunset fans will also get a glimpse at the cast's trip to the coasts of Greece and Italy, where Chrishell and Jason made their relationship public in July 2021. The office romance causes drama among the agents, especially Christine, who says she's getting less listings because she's not "f--king the boss."
When Chrishell hears about Christine's gossip, she angrily says, "That is rich coming from her... You know what, I am f--king the boss."
And even Heather remains frustrated with Christine, who she purposefully leaves out of her wedding festivities. "Every time she's around, the energy changes," Heather says of her decision to not invite Christine to her bridal shower.
All of this is to say you won't want to miss Selling Sunset when it premieres April 22 on Netflix.