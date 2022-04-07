The Heartwarming Story Behind Avril Lavigne’s 5-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun fall under the genre of pop-punk—but you've got to see this rock.
The "Girlfriend" singer and Mod announced their engagement on April 7, by each sharing Instagram photos of the proposal—which seemingly took place on a trip to Paris on March 27. In Avril's post, Mod is seen getting down on one knee while facing a view of the Eiffel Tower, but it's the view of her diamond engagement ring that has caught fans' attention.
Mod's decision to give Avril a heart-shaped diamond ring holds sentimental value, Caryn Alpert, the designer of Avril's ring by XIV Karats, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "He wanted to give her his heart," Caryn said.
"Literally the day they met they both were wearing the same pave heart-shaped ring that they both individually got from my store randomly and they literally haven't taken them off since then," Caryn explained. "So when Mod came in, and he was ready to propose, it for sure had to be a heart because they have this whole heart connection thing."
Caryn explained that the ring—which took only two weeks to make—is a five-carat GIA certified natural diamond with smaller diamonds lining the band. The designer shared that the rock is as crystal clear as Mod's vision for the ring.
"He really knew what he wanted," she said. "And we were able to find him a really beautiful selection and he just chose the biggest, prettiest one of all of them, and he was really, really clear."
Caryn isn't just the designer of the dream ring, but also Avril's best friend of a decade. Though she knew of Mod's romantic Paris proposal plans, she kept the secret, but shared, "It was really hard to keep it from her."
"Everyone that knows her knows how much she has a connection with France and Paris and how much she loves it there and I think that it was also something really special and romantic for him, that he really wanted to do," she said. "But their whole French and heart connection is really something they share in a big way."
Looks like Avril got her happy ending—and the ring to match.