Vanessa Hudgens' Fashion Tips for Coachella Could Earn You More Than Just a Flower Crown

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Vanessa Hudgens shared how she feels about her reputation as “Queen of Coachella” and why she’s excited to return to the desert after a two-year break.

It's not Coachella without Vanessa Hudgens.
 
For more than a decade, the High School Musical star has traveled to Indio, Calif., to experience the annual music and arts festival. And although the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the event for two years, Vanessa and thousands of other festivalgoers are gearing up for another trip to the desert for two weekends of concerts, parties and fashion.
 
"It's just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do," Vanessa told E! News in an exclusive interview at Caliwater's booth inside Expo West. "My best friend [GG Magree] is playing and she has never played Coachella before and it'll be the first person I'm super close to to play. I'm excited to go and support her."
 
With Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and more artists performing throughout the weekend, music fans will have plenty to look forward to. But for another group of attendees, the 3-day event is all about the fashion.
 
After showcasing dozens of looks over the years, many fans refer to Vanessa as the "Queen of Coachella." The 33-year-old calls the nickname "adorable."

Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

"It's really nice to be seen," she explained. "That's what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I've felt safe to express myself."

Bobby Jones

As fans continue to pack their bags for the weekend, Vanessa has one valuable piece of advice for kings and queens of any and all festivals.
 
"Just express yourself," she said. "What everyone's creativity looks like is different. I think just embrace and honor yourself and your taste and go from there. And honestly, it's a festival. You're going to be in the dirt so like don't go too crazy."
 
Keep reading to see some of Vanessa's best looks in the desert and see why her own beverage Caliwater is the perfect addition to your next festival.

Caliwater Organic Nopal Cactus Water

Caliwater is the quintessential desert drink," Vanessa told E! News. "It has five naturally occurring electrolytes so it's super hydrating, more than coconut water. It's packed with antioxidants and there's only 25 calories and four grams of sugar and it's delicious and it's really good for you." The drink will also be featured at the SOHO HOUSE Palm Desert Coachella pop-up.

