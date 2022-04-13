Vanessa Hudgens' Fashion Tips for Coachella Could Earn You More Than Just a Flower Crown

Watch : Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

It's not Coachella without Vanessa Hudgens.



For more than a decade, the High School Musical star has traveled to Indio, Calif., to experience the annual music and arts festival. And although the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on the event for two years, Vanessa and thousands of other festivalgoers are gearing up for another trip to the desert for two weekends of concerts, parties and fashion.



"It's just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do," Vanessa told E! News in an exclusive interview at Caliwater's booth inside Expo West. "My best friend [GG Magree] is playing and she has never played Coachella before and it'll be the first person I'm super close to to play. I'm excited to go and support her."



With Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and more artists performing throughout the weekend, music fans will have plenty to look forward to. But for another group of attendees, the 3-day event is all about the fashion.



After showcasing dozens of looks over the years, many fans refer to Vanessa as the "Queen of Coachella." The 33-year-old calls the nickname "adorable."