Check Out the Stars of Newsies, Then & Now

After breakout performances in Empire of the Sun, Little Women and Newsies as leader of the strike Jack "Cowboy" Kelly, Bale became one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. He garnered attention for his turn as serial killer Patrick Bateman in 2000's American Psycho and 2004's The Machinist, a film that saw the star lose 62 pounds. That turned out to be just one of his many drastic transformations for his roles, the actor gaining and losing roughly 300 pounds over the course of his career.)

In 2005, Bale began his critically acclaimed run as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's iconic The Dark Knight trilogy, hanging up the cape in 2012. He has since starred in American Hustle, The Big Short, Vice and Ford v. Ferrari. The 48-year-old is set to make his return to the superhero genre this summer in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Over the course of his career, Bale has been nominated four times at the Academy Awards, winning Best Supporting Actor for The Fighter in 2010. He also has two Golden Globes wins and landed on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2011.

The 48-year-old actor has been married to model Sibi Blažić ​since 2000 and the couple have two children: daughter Emmeline, 17, and son Joseph, 7.