Jennifer Lopez's Morning Beauty Routine Will Have You Taking Notes

Forget about waiting for tonight—thanks to Jennifer Lopez's skin care regimen, we can all look forward to the A.M. for a change.



The 52-year-old singer recently gave her fans a glimpse at her step-by-step morning beauty routine, and the results—well, they speak for themselves. The Marry Me star captioned her April 6 post, "My morning routine with affirmations that feed my soul and skincare that delivers that glow @jlobeauty."

Starting off her video with squeaky clean skin, the JLo Beauty founder shared that she starts her day with her brand's cleanser. "As you can see, no makeup yet," Jennifer said, as she rubbed her face for proof, adding that she "should put [herself] together."

Next step: sunscreen? Not so fast. First, the singer reads affirmation cards, placed right next to her shower, to set the day off right. In the video, J.Lo read an inspirational quote courtesy of Helen Keller: "Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties."