Jennifer Lopez's Morning Beauty Routine Will Have You Taking Notes

We included these products chosen by Jennifer Lopez because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. JLo Beauty is Jennifer's brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Forget about waiting for tonight—thanks to Jennifer Lopez's skin care regimen, we can all look forward to the A.M. for a change.
The 52-year-old singer recently gave her fans a glimpse at her step-by-step morning beauty routine, and the results—well, they speak for themselves. The Marry Me star captioned her April 6 post, "My morning routine with affirmations that feed my soul and skincare that delivers that glow @jlobeauty."
Starting off her video with squeaky clean skin, the JLo Beauty founder shared that she starts her day with her brand's cleanser. "As you can see, no makeup yet," Jennifer said, as she rubbed her face for proof, adding that she "should put [herself] together."
Next step: sunscreen? Not so fast. First, the singer reads affirmation cards, placed right next to her shower, to set the day off right. In the video, J.Lo read an inspirational quote courtesy of Helen Keller: "Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties."
"Feed my mind first, my soul with an affirmation, not looking at my phone yet," she shared of her process. "Just setting myself up right for the day with the right intentions and the right thoughts."
After her mind and soul are set, the actress applies her brand's serum to her face and neck. She follows it up with applying her sunscreen and eye cream, which completes the star's morning regimen.
And as evidenced by the comments section, her fans are already complimenting the actress on a job well done, with one person writing, "Your skin is brighter than my future." Another chimed in, "She's gonna outlive all of us" with the hashtag #flawless.
A little affirmation and consistency? Sounds like J. Lo knows just how to "get right" in the beauty game. If you want to try out the singer's skincare routine, you can shop the products below.
JLo Beauty That Hit Single Gel-Cream Cleanser
Use this silky gel cream cleanser twice a day to remove dirt, oil, and makeup. This hydrating cleanser has 4.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex
If you're concerned about fine lines/wrinkles, dull skin, and uneven texture, add the That JLo Glow Serum with Olive Complex to your routine. The brand claims that this serum will tighten and brighten your skin's appearance in addition to providing hydration. This serum has 9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers
JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides
Bring a dose of hydration to your eye area with this peptide-packed cream. The brand claims that this moisturizing eye cream will help reduce the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles. The JLo Beauty That Fresh Take Eye Cream with Peptides has 5.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
JLo Beauty That Big Screen Moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30
If you want hydration and sun protection without the feeling of a heavy cream, try this lightweight SPF moisturizer. The brand claims that it visibly plumps and protects the skin.