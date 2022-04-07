What the Masked Singer Creator Has to Say About Rudy Giuliani’s Alleged Season 7 Appearance

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

The Masked Singer creator Wonwoo Park is ready to discuss the show's controversy.

Back in February, Deadline reported that The Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the Fox set in protest after President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was unmasked. And now, two months later, the creator of the reality competition series has addressed the issue.

His answer? It wouldn't have happened in Korea—where the series began in 2015.

"It would be taboo [in Korea] to have someone controversial or political on the show," Park told Deadline in an interview. "But it can't always be pleasant when the mask comes off and the more Masked Singer seasons [globally] we do, the more we realize you can't always have contestants that everybody loves."

Park, who created the series, does not serve as showrunner for the American version.

But Jeong and Thicke weren't the only ones upset when Giuliani was allegedly unmasked. At the time, multiple celebrities took to Twitter to express their disdain.

Seth MacFarlane tweeted, "Anything for ratings, right?"

"This is an incredibly disturbing stunt," Two and a Half Men's Jon Cryer added. "Rudy Giuliani helped to engineer a coup attempt. The producers of this show should be ashamed."