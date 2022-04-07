Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes History as First Black Woman Confirmed to Supreme Court

Watch : Andy Cohen & More React to Historic LGBTQ Supreme Court Ruling

History has been made!



On Thursday, April 7, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, as the first Black woman justice on the Supreme Court with a vote of 53-47. She will take her seat this summer after Justice Stephen Breyer retires.



Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Miami, Fla. Throughout her childhood, she won attention for her speech and debate skills and was later named student body president of Miami Palmetto Senior High School.



She graduated with honors from both Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Currently, she lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband of 25 years, Patrick, and their two daughters, Leila, 20, and Talia, 17.



On Feb. 25, President Joe Biden announced that he was nominating Jackson to become the 116th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court after Justice Breyer announced his retirement.



During the opening statement for the confirmation hearing on March 21, Jackson directly addressed her daughters.