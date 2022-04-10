Watch: Dua Lipa GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Grammys 2022
So many changes, so little time.
Not one, not two, not three, but four celebrities decided to use the 2022 Grammys as the time to debut their bold new 'dos. While E!'s Live From the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox and Best New Artist nominee The Kid LAROI brightened up the red carpet by dyeing their hair purple, J Balvin added an unexpected design on the back of his newly-blue head and Dua Lipa decided to see if blondes really do have more fun.
But the dramatic transformations weren't reserved just for music's biggest night as Kris Jenner and Jojo Siwa shocked their fans by saying goodbye to their signature looks, while Raven Symoné offered an update on her weight loss journey.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...