Lindsay Lohan Reflects on That Iconic Vanity Fair Young Hollywood Cover

Watch : Lindsay Lohan's "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" --Look Back!

Lindsay Lohan is allowing the world to "get a clue" about her experience shooting the infamous 2003 Vanity Fair Young Hollywood cover.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, broke down some of her most iconic fashion choices from throughout her career in a new Vogue video released on April 6. And yes, that includes the pastel pink dress she wore for Vanity Fair's "It's Totally Raining Teens" cover, which saw her pose alongside fellow stars Raven-Symoné, Amanda Bynes, Alexis Bledel, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Mandy Moore, Evan Rachel Wood and Hilary Duff.

"This was the first time we did a photoshoot where all of the girls got together and no one knew each other," Lindsay said, adding that she only knew Raven-Symoné "because we got an apartment that we were renting together."

The actress recalled that she was "one of the first girls" on set for the shoot, sharing, "I wanted to just get ready before everyone else so there was no stress on me."

She continued, "I was just in and out of hair and makeup very quick because I was still at the age where I would go to the bathroom and take everything down a little bit, but just leave so my freckles were covered enough."