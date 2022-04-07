You'll Never Guess How Anderson Cooper Is Trying to Get His Sons to Bond

Watch : Anderson Cooper Announces the Birth of His Baby Boy

Parents, you don't have to try this at home.

There's no doubt that Anderson Cooper wants his two sons—23-month-old Wyatt and 2-month-old Sebastian—to have a strong sibling relationship. But in a new interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Anderson shared the unique way he's planning to make it happen.

"I've started doing this thing with Wyatt where we both sort of make fun of Sebastian. I mean, not in a bad way," he told Stephen Colbert on April 6. "I started doing this thing when Sebastian's crying, Wyatt will look at me and I'll look at him and I'll go, 'Wah! I'm a baby. I'm crying, I'm crying.' He likes it. And now he does it too."

And before the unofficial parent police comes for Anderson, the CNN host said it's only a temporary strategy until Sebastian understands what's going on.

"Of course I'm going to stop it," Anderson said while laughing. "Every day, there's a little bit more advancement. [Wyatt will] now come and hold Sebastian's hand while I'm feeding Sebastian…he also took the bottle and started feeding Sebastian himself."