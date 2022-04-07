Christina Hall Gets New HGTV Show After Saying Goodbye to Flip or Flop

Christina Haack is baack!
That's right! Dust off your hammer and nails because the Flip or Flop star—who now goes by Christina Hall after her recent marriage to realtor Josh Hall—is getting a new Christina on the Coast spin-off series on HGTV, according to People.
This time, it sounds like Christina is headed to the country. The new show, tentatively titled Christina in the Country, will follow the designer and real estate pro as she expands her business and puts down roots with her new husband and three kids. The six-episode series will premiere in late 2022—and its star couldn't be happier!
"I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up," Christina said in a statement. "I love that I get the best of both worlds—the coast and the country. It's an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home."
Hall purchased the Tennessee farmhouse last year. The 38-year-old shares two children, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, with her first husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa, as well as one child, 2-year-old Hudson, with her second husband Ant Anstead.
News of Christina's latest spin-off comes less than one month after the series finale of long-running HGTV series Flip or Flop. After 12 seasons and 10 years, Christina and Tarek said goodbye to the series that kickstarted their career.
"I feel like it's not really fair to you or myself to continue house flipping with you," Christina said to Tarek during the finale. "I can't be at these houses for you like I should. It's been an amazing run."
And while we're excited for this new spinoff, fans of Hall's will be happy to hear Christina on the Coast isn't going anywhere: New episodes are set to premiere later this year.