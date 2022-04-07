The Real Housewives of New Jersey Glitter in Gold for Season 12 Reunion

Watch : Teresa Giudice HOSPITALIZED for Emergency Procedure

Alexa, play "Good as Gold" by Scheana Shay.

Bravo Insider debuted The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast's season 12 reunion looks on April 7, and it's safe to say that the ladies are fully embodying the tune sung by the Vanderpump Rules star. Each cast member glittered in gold, with Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga opting for skin-baring styles, while Teresa Giudice mixed things up in a (Jovani!) jumpsuit decked out in sparkly jewels.

The O.G. wasn't the only RHONJ star feelin' Jovani à la Luann de Lesseps, though. Margaret Josephs also donned an ensemble by the designer: a shiny, subtly-striped floor-length gown.

Meanwhile, following in the footsteps of her fellow Bravolebrities—namely, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Dr. Jen Armstrong—Jennifer Aydin brought some feathery fun to the reunion with her Estrada Twins dress.

Jackie Goldschneider and Traci Johnson's looks were equally stylish, with the former rocking an above-the-knee Nadine Merabi stunner and the latter, a Mac Duggal masterpiece.