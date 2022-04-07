The Real Housewives of New Jersey Glitter in Gold for Season 12 Reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 reunion looks are here! Check out the gold ensembles Teresa Giudice and more cast members are rocking.

By Allison Crist Apr 07, 2022 5:32 PMTags
TVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyReal HousewivesBravoTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesMelissa GorgaNBCU
Watch: Teresa Giudice HOSPITALIZED for Emergency Procedure

Alexa, play "Good as Gold" by Scheana Shay.

Bravo Insider debuted The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast's season 12 reunion looks on April 7, and it's safe to say that the ladies are fully embodying the tune sung by the Vanderpump Rules star. Each cast member glittered in gold, with Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga opting for skin-baring styles, while Teresa Giudice mixed things up in a (Jovani!) jumpsuit decked out in sparkly jewels.

The O.G. wasn't the only RHONJ star feelin' Jovani à la Luann de Lesseps, though. Margaret Josephs also donned an ensemble by the designer: a shiny, subtly-striped floor-length gown.

Meanwhile, following in the footsteps of her fellow Bravolebrities—namely, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Dr. Jen ArmstrongJennifer Aydin brought some feathery fun to the reunion with her Estrada Twins dress. 

Jackie Goldschneider and Traci Johnson's looks were equally stylish, with the former rocking an above-the-knee Nadine Merabi stunner and the latter, a Mac Duggal masterpiece.

photos
The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Season 12 Taglines

We've rounded up a few of the RHONJ season 12 reunion looks below, but in order to see the entire casts', you'll have to head to Bravo Insider

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Bravo
Melissa Gorga

Dress: Bronx and Banco, shoes: Schutz, hair: Nathan Juergensen, makeup: Kasey Adam Spickard

Bravo
Margaret Josephs

Dress: Jovani, shoes: Tom Ford: jewelry: Nicole Rose and Jennifer Miller, hair: Julius Michael, makeup: George Miguel

Bravo
Teresa Giudice

Jumpsuit: Jovani from NYC Glamour Couture, shoes: Aquazzura, jewelry: Jewels by Teresa, hair: Lina Kidis, makeup: Priscilla DiStasio

To see the rest of the RHONJ cast's season 12 reunion looks, head to Bravo Insider.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer Will Make Your Jaw Drop

2

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

3

Here’s the Surprising Way Anderson Cooper Is Helping His Sons Bond

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer Will Make Your Jaw Drop

2

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

3

Here’s the Surprising Way Anderson Cooper Is Helping His Sons Bond

4

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Her Vanity Fair Young Hollywood Cover

5

Avril Lavigne Is Engaged to Mod Sun: See Her Ring

Latest News

Hunger Games' Jena Malone Helps Chase Down Alleged Dog Abuser

Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed to Supreme Court

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Her Vanity Fair Young Hollywood Cover

Here’s the Surprising Way Anderson Cooper Is Helping His Sons Bond

Christina Hall Gets New HGTV Show After Flip or Flop’s End

See the RHONJ Cast Glitter in Gold for Season 12 Reunion

2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing: 25 Problem-Solving Beauty Items