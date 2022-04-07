Donald Glover Finds His Mrs. Smith in PEN15's Maya Erskine

Watch : Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

Donald Glover has found a "dope" actress to play his wife in the TV adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The actor revealed that PEN15 actress Maya Erskine will step into the role of Mrs. Smith. "She's dope," Glover told Interview magazine in an article published April 7. "It's exciting. I really love the show."

The series is based on the hit 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who played married assassins unknowingly ordered to kill each other after their covers are blown.

Emmy-winning writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was originally cast in the role but ultimately dropped out, with Glover confirming that it was due to "classic creative differences."

The Fleabag star remains an executive producer and co-creator on the series, as well as Glover's friend—as far as he can tell. "I still like her," he said, "I assume she still likes me."

Eriskine recently wrapped up her and Anna Konkle's second and final season of PEN15. The Hulu series was a heartwarming and hilarious tale of two middle schoolers who are trying their best to navigate puberty, family conflict and friendship.