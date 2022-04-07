25 Things You Might Not Know About Candace Cameron Bure

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Is it just us, or do you feel as if you grew up with Candace Cameron Bure, too?

Because if you were one of the millions of kids-of-all-ages who had a standing appointment with Full House every Friday, it's kinda hard not to have been as thoroughly invested in DJ Tanner's highs and lows as if she was one of your IRL besties.

In any case, though, Candace has added enough to her resume in the interim—from toplining the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series and many Christmas offerings on Hallmark Channel to writing books to hosting to sharing her lifestyle secrets on social media—to have acquired many subsequent generations of fans for whom TGIF may just be something they say at the end of the week rather than a way of TV-watching life.