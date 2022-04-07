Avril Lavigne Is Engaged to Mod Sun After One Year of Dating: See Her Ring

Watch : Avril Lavigne Is ENGAGED to Mod Sun

Goodbye, Girlfriend; hello, wife!

Avril Lavigne is set to again transform from "Girlfriend" to wife as she is engaged to fellow pop-punk singer Mod Sun, the couple confirmed April 7. The news comes soon after Lavigne was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a diamond engagement ring. However, it appears the duo actually got engaged in late March during a trip to Paris. "Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours," she captioned her Instagram announcement. "Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022."

While Mod Sun wrote on his Instagram page, "The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said 'will you marry me?' + she said 'yes'. I love you Avril."

The "Sk8ter Boi" singer, 37, and her fiancé, real name Derek Ryan Smith, met in 2020 while working on music together and began dating that November. Mod Sun co-wrote and co-produced tracks for her new album, Love Sux, and she's featured on his single "Flames" and co-stars with him in its music video. This past weekend at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which she attended with Mod Sun, Lavigne talked to E!'s Laverne Cox about how they got together.