See Kate Hudson's Sweet Response to Britney Spears Calling Her "Beautiful"

Britney Spears recently praised Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore as "the 2 most beautiful people.” Find out how Kate responded!

By Emlyn Travis Apr 07, 2022 4:23 PMTags
Britney SpearsDrew BarrymoreKate HudsonSelena GomezCelebritiesFeel Good
Watch: Drew Barrymore & Kate Hudson Confess to OPEN Relationships

When the one and only Britney Spears sings your praises online, it doesn't go unnoticed! 

On April 6, the "Stronger" singer, 40, shared a photo of Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson on her Instagram account and said that while she's met "1000s of celebrities in the business" in the past, they were the only two stars that have left her genuinely "speechless." 

"They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!!" Britney captioned the post. "Like shocking !!!" 

And it's safe to say Kate, 42, was definitely feeling the love. Taking to the comments of Britney's post, the actress wrote, "So much to unpack here lovely woman! But I have three important things to say…I think! 1) DON'T EVER STOP SMILING AT STRANGERS! You can and have changed lives with that smile! 2) Perfection [is] BORING 3) I'm beyond flattered by this compliment." 

photos
Britney Spears Through the Years

In her Instagram caption, Britney also shared her extremely relatable reaction to meeting both actresses for the very first time.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel, Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Upon meeting Drew, 47, Britney revealed that she instantly went "mute," while she "had to open my mouth with Kate so I ran away immediately." 

The musician, who recently said she was "inspired" by Selena Gomez to get another tattoo, shared that she was writing the sweet shout out in part to get rid of "the expectations to be perfect" on social media and to spotlight some of the influential women in her life, adding, "I think sisterhood is actually profound." 

"I'm sharing this because we all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers," Britney wrote. "I do miss just walking up to someone on the street and saying hi and giving a smile." 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The RHOBH Season 12 Trailer Will Make Your Jaw Drop

2

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

3

Here’s the Surprising Way Anderson Cooper Is Helping His Sons Bond

4

Avril Lavigne Is Engaged to Mod Sun: See Her Ring

5

25 Things You Didn't Know About Candace Cameron Bure

Latest News

Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Her Vanity Fair Young Hollywood Cover

Here’s the Surprising Way Anderson Cooper Is Helping His Sons Bond

Christina Hall Gets New HGTV Show After Flip or Flop’s End

See the RHONJ Cast Glitter in Gold for Season 12 Reunion

2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing: 25 Problem-Solving Beauty Items

Donald Glover Finds His Mrs. Smith in Actress Maya Erskine

25 Things You Didn't Know About Candace Cameron Bure