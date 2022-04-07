See Kate Hudson's Sweet Response to Britney Spears Calling Her "Beautiful"

When the one and only Britney Spears sings your praises online, it doesn't go unnoticed!
On April 6, the "Stronger" singer, 40, shared a photo of Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson on her Instagram account and said that while she's met "1000s of celebrities in the business" in the past, they were the only two stars that have left her genuinely "speechless."
"They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!!" Britney captioned the post. "Like shocking !!!"
And it's safe to say Kate, 42, was definitely feeling the love. Taking to the comments of Britney's post, the actress wrote, "So much to unpack here lovely woman! But I have three important things to say…I think! 1) DON'T EVER STOP SMILING AT STRANGERS! You can and have changed lives with that smile! 2) Perfection [is] BORING 3) I'm beyond flattered by this compliment."
In her Instagram caption, Britney also shared her extremely relatable reaction to meeting both actresses for the very first time.
Upon meeting Drew, 47, Britney revealed that she instantly went "mute," while she "had to open my mouth with Kate so I ran away immediately."
The musician, who recently said she was "inspired" by Selena Gomez to get another tattoo, shared that she was writing the sweet shout out in part to get rid of "the expectations to be perfect" on social media and to spotlight some of the influential women in her life, adding, "I think sisterhood is actually profound."
"I'm sharing this because we all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers," Britney wrote. "I do miss just walking up to someone on the street and saying hi and giving a smile."