You Have to See This Side-By-Side Video of Nicki Minaj and Adele Rapping "Monster"

Raise your hand if you want Nicki Minaj and Adele to collaborate.



Carpool Karaoke host James Corden definitely has his hand up! During the "Anaconda" rapper's April 6 appearance, she performed her infamous lyrics from Kanye West's star-studded 2010 hit "Monster."



As Nicki, 39, kicked off her verse, the camera split into two side-by-side screens, with one of them showing Adele rapping along to Nicki's "Monster" verse on a 2016 episode of Carpool Karaoke.



Nicki said she loved the "Someone Like You" singer's tribute and said it made her "so, so happy." The Pink Friday rapper also praised the British singer as someone who "embodies Nicki Minaj."



Not only did Nicki show off her rhyming skills, she also let fans get a taste of her acting chops by putting on her best Adele voice.



"I go viral for basically anything, do you know what I mean? I sit down at the basketball game, right? I don't look at the camera," she said in a British accent, referencing Adele's courtside appearance at the 2022 All-Star game. "People pay for these sort of viral moments."