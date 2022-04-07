You Have to See This Side-By-Side Video of Nicki Minaj and Adele Rapping "Monster"

Nicki Minaj and Adele rapping the lyrics to “Monster” is the Carpool Karaoke content we’ve been missing. Keep scrolling to check out more from Nicki’s episode.

Raise your hand if you want Nicki Minaj and Adele to collaborate. 
 
Carpool Karaoke host James Corden definitely has his hand up! During the "Anaconda" rapper's April 6 appearance, she performed her infamous lyrics from Kanye West's star-studded 2010 hit "Monster."
 
As Nicki, 39, kicked off her verse, the camera split into two side-by-side screens, with one of them showing Adele rapping along to Nicki's "Monster" verse on a 2016 episode of Carpool Karaoke
 
Nicki said she loved the "Someone Like You" singer's tribute and said it made her "so, so happy." The Pink Friday rapper also praised the British singer as someone who "embodies Nicki Minaj."
 
Not only did Nicki show off her rhyming skills, she also let fans get a taste of her acting chops by putting on her best Adele voice.
 
"I go viral for basically anything, do you know what I mean? I sit down at the basketball game, right? I don't look at the camera," she said in a British accent, referencing Adele's courtside appearance at the 2022 All-Star game. "People pay for these sort of viral moments."

This isn't the first time Nicki has praised Adele's "Monster" performance. During her February appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, she reflected on the epic moment.

"First of all, It's Adele," she told James. "Second of all, it's ‘Monster.' You guys made such an amazing freaking tag team, by the way."
 
Nicki added that the moment "made my day, my year. I probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing."

