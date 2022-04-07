See the Psychedelic Russian Doll Trailer That Has Nadia Traveling Through Time

Russian Doll is back and trippier than ever.
The season two trailer released April 7 has Natasha Lyonne's Nadia facing a new kind of problem: time travel. Nadia discovers that she's able to go back in time after hitching a ride on the 77th street subway, which turns out to be a secret portal. As Nadia says in a voiceover, "The universe finally found something worse than death."
Like in season one, Alan (Charlie Barnett) is seemingly the one person able to understand Nadia's dilemma since he's going through the same exact issue. And Nadia thinks that they've been given this opportunity because they have "unfinished business."
Netflix's series description adds that season two will find the pair "delving deeper into their pasts," adding, "At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure, but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."
The new episodes take place four years after Nadia and Alan were forced to live the same day over and over in the debut season, which premiered in February 2019.
Russian Doll went on to be nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, with Lyonne receiving a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She was also nominated in the same category at the Golden Globe Awards.
Season two will see the introduction of Schitt's Creek actress Annie Murphy, who is seemingly playing a character from Nadia's past. Additionally, Greta Lee's Maxine is set to return.
Lyonne previously told E! News that she was pleased by the response to the series, saying, "It's very moving, it's an emotional, deep thing. What matters is that it connected with people and maybe they feel a little bit less alone because that's what kind of the arts, I think, do for me."
Russian Doll returns to Netflix on April 20.