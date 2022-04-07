How Rob Lowe and His Son's Social Media Banter Inspired a New Show

Watch : Rob Lowe & Sons Investigate Haunted Houses in New Series

Well, this is father-son goals if we've ever seen it!

Rob Lowe and his 27-year-old son John Owen Lowe will star in Netflix's upcoming series Unstable, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And what inspired this scripted comedy show? The pair's social media banter—specifically the way John Owen trolls his famous dad.

Unstable—which was created by the Lowes and showrunner Victor Fresco—follows "an introverted, socially challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster," according to its official description.

And Netflix is just as thrilled as we are.

"We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen," Netflix's head of comedy Tracey Pakosta said in a statement. "The three of them—and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities—are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies."

But this isn't the first time the pair has appeared together onscreen. Rob and John Owen also starred in A&E's The Lowe Files.