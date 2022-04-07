Kylie and Kendall Jenner Support Devin Booker at NBA Game in L.A.

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Date Night With Justin & Hailey Bieber

Kylie Jenner is coming in with the assist!

The 24-year-old reality star and mom of two joined sister Kendall Jenner, 26, at the Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Wednesday, April 6. There, the two sat courtside and cheered on Kendall's boyfriend, Suns star Devin Booker.

The sisters attended the game, which the Clippers won with a score of 113-109, on the same day as the launch of Kylie Cosmetics' limited edition Kendall x Kylie makeup collection. For the outing, Kendall wore a colorful mini skirt, a white tank top and knee-high black stiletto boots, while Kylie sported a large green coat, black leather pants and light blue pumps. The latter sister posted a photo of herself at the game on her Instagram Story.

This isn't the first time that Kendall was seen showing support from the sidelines since she has occasionally been spotted at Devin's NBA games. The model has been dating the 25-year-old basketball star since June 2020 and the two appear to be more smitten than ever.