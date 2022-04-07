This Iconic Concealer Sells Once Every 12 Seconds & It’s 50% Off Today ONLY

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With so many makeup products out there these days, word of mouth and customer reviews can be the best resources to make shopping decisions. If so many people are buying something on a consistent basis, it's definitely worth checking out. Did you know that a Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is sold every 12 seconds? Yep, you read that correctly. Every. 12. Seconds. Additionally, this concealer has 19,700+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers.
This iconic concealer has a devoted following for many reasons. The full-coverage formula smooths and brightens the skin without settling. It last for 16 hours of flawless wear, which means you have zero to worry about throughout the day.
If you already know what's up and love this concealer, it's the perfect time to restock because It's 50% off TODAY ONLY. I repeat, today is the ONLY DAY to get this discount. If you haven't tried it yet, what are you waiting for? If you have other specific needs with a concealer, you're in luck because ALL of the fantastic Tarte concealers are on sale today. Just use the promo code SAVE50 at checkout.
If you want to find out more about the Tarte concealers, keep on scrolling to find out which one is for you and click "add to cart." You won't regret it.
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
This is the award-winning concealer that sells every 12 seconds. It's full-coverage with a natural matte finish. The concealer smooths, brightens, and makes your eyes appear lifted. And there's zero need to worry about it creasing or caking because it delivers 16 hours of flawless wear. That's not all though. This product blurs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof. It's also a celebrity fan favorite, with Kyle Richards, Shay Mitchell, Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Hannah Godwin and more stars recommending it to fans.
This one is definitely worth checking out. According to clinical results:
100% agree it doesn't crease or look cakey
100% agree skin looks & feels smoother
100% agree undereyes look smoother
100% agree it covers dark circles
100% would recommend to a friend
97% agree it blurs & smooths appearance of wrinkles & fine lines
This concealer has 19,900+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers.
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
If hydration is your top priority, check out the extra creamy version of the best-selling concealer. It's nourishing, hydrating, and plumps the skin because it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, mango butter, shea butter, and prickly pear, which are moisturizing ingredients. The concealer increases the skin's firmness and diminishes the appearance of redness and inflammation, per the brand. Plus, it's long-lasting because it's transfer-proof, waterproof, and sweat-proof.
A makeup artist shared, "This is a must have concealer!! I use this for myself and my clients. As a makeup artist, I find that a lot of concealers lack that creamy, buildable coverage but shape tape definitely fulfills that for me. The coverage is excellent, and a little goes a long way."
The creamy concealer has 19,700+ 5-star reviews from Tarte shoppers.
Tarte Power Flex Concealer
Tarte describes this concealer as "the yoga pants of concealer" because of its hydroflex technology that the brand claims "moves with skin," just like your favorite activewear. This concealer delivers full coverage that won't cake or crease with a natural-looking, matte finish. It has the properties of an eye cream, providing 24-hour hydration, according to Tarte. Use this to conceal dark circles and pimples and to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This product is waterproof, crease-proof, and sweatproof.
A fan of the concealer said, "Wow! Long time costumer but first time writing a review. That's how great this concealer is!! I actually used it full face like foundation. Blended so easily and has medium coverage. Very natural finish. Even 8 hours later, and I'm not oily and there is no separation or clinging to dry areas. Also not settling into fine lines around my eyes. In love! Highly recommend."
Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector
If dark circles are your concern try the Tarte Colored Clay CC Undereye Corrector. Apply it with a concealer brush to the under eye area and blend it out with a brush, sponge or your finger to create a crease-free finish. This concealer evens out skin tone, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and it moisturizes, according to the brand.
A fan of the concealer shared, "I have very dark circles under my eyes that look sometimes like shiners. This color corrector is all I need to cover the dark rings, making concealer more effective in this area. I use it only where I need it and it color corrects wonderfully. It does not crease or seem obvious and the finish is natural looking."
Tarte Hydroceale Concealer
If you desire light-medium coverage that's buildable, try out this concealer that Tarte describes as "the tinted moisturizer of concealer. The brand claims that this formula provides 12 hours of hydration in addition to concealing redness and dark circles as it brightens. This buildable formula gives that "your skin but better" look and feel. It never feels heavy on your skin and it's just what you need to achieve that "no makeup" makeup look. This product is oil-free, fragrance-free, sweat-proof, and waterproof.
A Tarte shopper said, "This hydroconcealer is creamy and brightens and conceals dark spots and blemishes! I love it! It doesn't crease and spreads easily on my skin. Formula is lightweight and creamy."
Tarte Skin Treat Concealer
The Tarte Skin Treat Concealer delivers medium to full coverage with a natural-looking matte finish. The brand describes this product as a "nutrition bar for your eyes." It's hydrated with shea butter, Vitamin E, and other hydrating ingredients. It is waterproof and it provides all day wear.
A Tarte shopper said, "I've tried several under eye concealers and I FINALLY found the perfect one. Thank you."
Tarte Creaseless Concealer
You don't need a lot of this concealer to get results. Just put on one dot and blend it out to see that a little bit of concealer goes a long way. It's super hydrating and it delivers full coverage and a natural-looking dewiness. It provides 16 hours of wear, it's waterproof, and it's brightening.
A shopper said, "I've been using it for almost two years and it's honestly the best one I've used! Will keep on buying it that's for sure!" Another praised it for "Great coverage with no creasing!"
Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer
Use this full-coverage long-wearing, waterproof concealer to hide pimples, redness, and dark circles. This concealer has a velvet-matte finish that's creamy and incredibly blendable.
A Tarte shopper said, "This concealer stays put better than any other type I have used, even during exercise/sweating." Another raved, "Loveee this! It's great for on the go! I keep one in my bag so I can use it wherever I am. It covers up dark circles and blemishes quite well without looking like I have makeup on. Perfect for my "no makeup" makeup look!!!"
