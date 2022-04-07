Exclusive

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Trailer Is Here to Make Your Jaw Drop

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have a shocking fallout in E! News' exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12. Plus, Erika Jayne drama and more. Watch!

Are these Beverly Hills diamonds tough enough to weather their most dramatic season yet?

E! News can exclusively reveal your first look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 and the explosive trailer is more shocking than we could have imagined.

Returning Housewives Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke are joined by newcomer Diana Jenkins, who certainly makes a splash in the preview.

"I think you're a soulless person," Sutton tells Diana, who responds coldly, "You need a new villain? Here I am."

Friend-of (and Kyle's sister) Kathy Hilton is also back, but things are far from "Hunky Dory" between the siblings.

Lisa accuses Kathy, "You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours. I'm sorry, Kathy, you're not going to get away with it."

Kyle tells her sister in tears, "I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?"

Garcelle also seems concerned for Erika amid her ongoing legal woes and divorce, as she says, "The last couple of times I saw you, you were a little tipsy."

Lisa adds of the "Pretty Mess" singer, "You take your antidepressants or you drink, but you can't do both."

Erika snaps at Crystal at one point, referencing the airplane crash victims her ex Tom Girardi was accused of embezzling money from, "You want to be on the side of the victims because you think it's cool. I don't give a f--k about anybody else but me."

Erika later asks Garcelle if she's trying "to make Erika look bad" and Garcelle snaps back, "I don't have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own."

Cut to Kyle's shocked reaction.

Erika seemingly tries to deflect the focus of the group away from her, asking Diana, "If we're going to talk about Erika's behavior, are we going to talk about everybody in this group?"

After claiming she was "pummeled" all last season, Kyle tells Erika, "So that's why you want Kathy to be called out." Erika replies, "Yes, it is, actually."

But it's not all drama and fights. Watch the trailer above for a preview of luxurious trips to Mexico and Aspen, million-dollar shopping trips and more.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below to see the official cast photos and learn more about the new season and new friend-of Sheree Zampino .

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is thrilled at the promise of grandchildren when her oldest daughter finally gets engaged. Just as everything seems to be falling into place, lingering family drama intrudes on her happiness.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Garcelle Beauvais

Reaping the rewards of her hard work, Garcelle Beauvais buys a beach house to enjoy with family and friends. Still, she realizes that long hours dedicated to her talk show and writing her memoir are taking a toll on her relationship with her teenage boys.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne is looking for a fresh start, despite ongoing legal pressures and rumors aplenty in the press following her divorce. When her friends grow concerned that she has gone too far in her quest to move forward, tensions boil over.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna's world is rocked as she loses a beloved member of her family. Attempting to cope with her new normal, she struggles to keep her emotions in check and her friends are on the receiving end.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Crystal Kung Minkoff

Having found her footing with the group, Crystal Kung Minkoff takes a more honest approach to expressing her feelings to the ladies. Honesty might not always be the policy, however, and she quickly realizes that the secrets she has held onto may cost her some hard-earned friendships.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Dorit Kemsley

After intruders break into Dorit Kemsley's home in a traumatic and life-changing attack, she begins working through the healing process with help from her friends. All but one, that is, whose lack of sympathy leaves ripple effects amongst the group.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke is finally settled into her dream home and ready to play hostess extraordinaire. While she hopes that swiping right will lead to the perfect man, conflicts with the group make her want to swipe left on some of the ladies.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Diana Jenkins

Much like her friend Crystal, Diana Jenkins is a formidable match for anyone who attempts to cross her. A Bosnian war refugee who married into an astonishing banking fortune, she is no stranger to Beverly Hills' most elite circles. Following a traumatic miscarriage, Diana is focused on having another baby to complete her family.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kathy Hilton

On cloud nine following her daughter's lavish wedding, Kathy Hilton reconnects with the ladies. This elation is short-lived, however, when simmering resentments with her sister surface.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Sheree Zampino

One of Garcelle's best girlfriends and ex-wife to a prominent Hollywood actor, Sheree Zampino knows the inner workings of this larger-than-life town. Never the wallflower and unafraid to speak her mind, she quickly forms strong opinions about her new friends.

