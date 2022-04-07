JoJo Siwa Cuts Off Her Ponytail in Surprise Hair Transformation

Watch : JoJo Siwa's MAJOR "DWTS" Hair Transformation

Attention, Siwanatorz! This is not a drill: JoJo Siwa has cut her signature ponytail.

The 18-year-old Nickelodeon star revealed she went for the chop in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 6. "Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," JoJo captioned footage of her strands getting snipped away as Demi Lovato's "Cool for the Summer" played in the background.

While the YouTuber has yet to reveal the final look, her friends and fans couldn't wait to see the results. "Ahhhhh!!!!!" Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess wrote in the comments section. Added TikToker Avery Cyrus, "YESSSSSS!"

Perhaps the change shouldn't come as a huge surprise. After years of sticking with the tried and true high pony, JoJo has tried out several different hairstyles. From taking out her bow and wearing her hair down to dyeing her blonde hair brunette, the "D.R.E.A.M." singer has donned a number of 'dos in recent years.

"It's hilarious," JoJo told Entertainment Tonight in June 2020 after a video she'd posted with her hair down went viral. "I knew it would be a shock to people...I knew it was going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, JoJo put her hair down,' because people just don't see that. But I also did not expect it to go as crazy as it did."