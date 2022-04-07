Hailey Bieber’s Launch Date for Rhode Beauty Line Revealed

Watch : How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Doing Amid Her Health Scare

Hailey Bieber wants you to be on the Rhode to healthy skin.



So the model is coming clean about what inspired her to start her beauty brand, Rhode—which is set to be launched in June.



"I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy," she said in a new interview with Allure. "It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me."



Hailey said she found Rhode's niche by trying out a lot of different inexpensive and expensive skincare brands and doing a lot of research that uncovered people simply want their skin to be hydrated.



"I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that's what I kept going back to as well," she told Allure. "The initial launch focuses on maintaining the skin's moisture barrier. I've given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I've gotten really good feedback on it."