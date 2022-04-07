Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Though the pair—who got engaged in October—is not legally married, they are planning to tie the knot later this year in a more formal ceremony.



In January, a source dished to E! News about Kravis' wedding plans, sharing that Kourtney is "relaxed and laid-back about the details" and isn't a "bridezilla at all."



The insider also said that Travis has been involved in the wedding planning, but "lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."