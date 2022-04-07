Khloe Kardashian Shares Her "Only Regret" About Getting a Nose Job

After opening up about her cosmetic procedure in an ABC News special on April 6, Khloe Kardashian also spoke about it on social media, revealing the one "regret" she has. See her words below.

By Kisha Forde Apr 07, 2022 12:10 PMTags
TwitterKardashiansCelebritiesPlastic SurgeryKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Responds to Butt Implant Accusation

Khloe Kardashian's one wish? To do things just a little sooner.
 
In an ABC News special that aired April 6, the Kardashians star opened up about going under the knife and getting a nose job sometime around March 2019.
 
"My whole life I would say—I've always wanted my nose done, forever," she told host Robin Roberts. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."
 
After the sit-down interview aired, Khloe also discussed her cosmetic procedure with fans on social media. After someone tweeted, "Khloe got a nose job, omg," the mom of 3-year-old True Thompson replied, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!"
 
And after another user chimed in that they had the "worst recovery ever," Khloe responded, "Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Bikini Photos

As the Good American founder pointed out, this isn't the first time the 37-year-old has revealed that's she gone under the knife, with Khloe discussing her experience during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

2

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't Legally Married

3

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her "Only Regret" About Getting a Nose Job

During the two-part reunion, Khloe also opened up about her body image insecurities, saying, "Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show."

But when critics began attacking her appearance, that's when she began questioning her beauty. "That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me,'" Khloe recalled. "I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."

Getty Images/ Instagram

When asked about any work she's gotten done over the years, Khloe responded without hesitation. "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job," she shared. "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner’s Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

2

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't Legally Married

3

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her "Only Regret" About Getting a Nose Job

4

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding

5

Khloe Kardashian Acknowledges Tristan Thompson Is "Not the Guy for Me"

Latest News

Where Kim Kardashian Stands With Kanye West on Co-Parenting Their Kids

Exclusive

How Kelianne Stankus’ DM to Chase Mattson Sparked TikTok’s Hot Couple

Why Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Aren't Legally Married

Bruce Willis Goes "Off the Grid" With Family After Health Announcement

Khloe Kardashian Shares Her "Only Regret" About Getting a Nose Job

Beauty Insiders, Don't Miss Up to 20% Off Nearly Everything on Sephora

21 Under $50 Deals on Gifts From Nordstrom Rack's Mother’s Day Shop