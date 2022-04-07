Khloe Kardashian Shares Her "Only Regret" About Getting a Nose Job

Khloe Kardashian's one wish? To do things just a little sooner.
In an ABC News special that aired April 6, the Kardashians star opened up about going under the knife and getting a nose job sometime around March 2019.
"My whole life I would say—I've always wanted my nose done, forever," she told host Robin Roberts. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."
After the sit-down interview aired, Khloe also discussed her cosmetic procedure with fans on social media. After someone tweeted, "Khloe got a nose job, omg," the mom of 3-year-old True Thompson replied, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!"
And after another user chimed in that they had the "worst recovery ever," Khloe responded, "Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."
As the Good American founder pointed out, this isn't the first time the 37-year-old has revealed that's she gone under the knife, with Khloe discussing her experience during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.
During the two-part reunion, Khloe also opened up about her body image insecurities, saying, "Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show."
But when critics began attacking her appearance, that's when she began questioning her beauty. "That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me,'" Khloe recalled. "I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."
When asked about any work she's gotten done over the years, Khloe responded without hesitation. "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job," she shared. "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."