Khloe Kardashian Shares Her "Only Regret" About Getting a Nose Job

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Responds to Butt Implant Accusation

Khloe Kardashian's one wish? To do things just a little sooner.



In an ABC News special that aired April 6, the Kardashians star opened up about going under the knife and getting a nose job sometime around March 2019.



"My whole life I would say—I've always wanted my nose done, forever," she told host Robin Roberts. "But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."



After the sit-down interview aired, Khloe also discussed her cosmetic procedure with fans on social media. After someone tweeted, "Khloe got a nose job, omg," the mom of 3-year-old True Thompson replied, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!"



And after another user chimed in that they had the "worst recovery ever," Khloe responded, "Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."