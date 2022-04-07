Bachelorette Creator Promises There's "No Drama" Between Gabby & Rachel Ahead of Joint Season

Watch : Bachelor Finale MESSINESS: Blake Moynes Weighs In

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are smiling now—but will it last?

The two women, who will both vie for love on season 19 of The Bachelorette, were cuddly and grinning in a photo posted by Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss on April 6. Mike wrote in the caption of the post: "See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love!"

For the first time in Bachelor Nation history, two people will be the face of the show for an entire season. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, making it all the way to the Icelandic finale until Clayton ultimately decided to win back Susie Evans.

Gabby and Rachel became incredibly close throughout their season. In fact, their friendship is the reason why the show decided to give both of them a shot.

"Watching you both support each other in Iceland, and also how you have tonight," host Jesse Palmer said on the March 15 Bachelor finale, "that was really the big reason why we decided to give you both a shot."