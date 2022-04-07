Kylie Jenner’s See-Through Glass Purse Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Kylie Jenner Maturing Into a Grown Woman

Kylie Jenner's fashion vision is crystal clear—and so is her purse.

The reality TV star rocked an eye-catching glass bag while attending press day for the upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, on April 6.

The purse—made by glassware company Heven in collaboration with apparel brand Coperni—not only stands out for its material of choice, but for the fact it has glass devil horns on its handle as well.

Breanna Box and Peter Dupont, the founders of Heven, explained how the idea to have these horns came to life in an interview with Vogue last month, sharing, "We made a carafe with devil horns for a friend, and I thought, ‘There's something here; this [design] is kind of beautiful!'"

What did Kylie put inside the devilish see-through accessory? Naturally, it held just two lip products from Kylie Cosmetics. The beauty brand founder paired the purse with silver jewelry, ivory pants, a matching blazer and cream mule heels.