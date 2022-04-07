Find Out Which Iconic Duo Was Revealed as Hydra on The Masked Singer

Watch : Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer"

Two are heads are usually better than one—but not on The Masked Singer!

On the April 6 episode of the singing competition extravaganza, four—or more!—mystery celebrity contestants battled it out for a spot to stay alive and a shot at the grand finale.

Up first, Ringmaster performed an inspired of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass." After rave reviews from the panelists, including guest Nicole Byer, her Mega Clue was an acoustic guitar and a guitar pick that said "90s." The shrouded celeb said she was a songwriter born in that decade.

Armadillo sang a version of "I Fought The Law" by The Bobby Fuller Four, but it was tumble to the stage that overshadowed his performance. After attempting a high kick, the mystery celeb fell backwards onto the ground. Ever the professional, Armadillo managed to recover and finish the song, even joking that he did it on purpose. Armadillo's Mega Clue was revealed to be a motorcycle and a diamond-encrusted keychain.